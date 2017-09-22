Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Get Cozy in Miami While Kourtney Kardashian Hangs with Younes Bendjima in L.A.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are soaking up the sun in Miami.

The duo were spotted getting cozy on the beach together on Thursday. Disick, 34, kept it casual in camo swim trunks while Richie, 19, paired her white string bikini with a pair of high-waisted striped pants and pink loafers.

The trip comes one week after a source told PEOPLE that Disick and Richie have been “inseparable.”

“They’re spending every day together,” said the source of the pair, who grabbed coffee in Calabasas last Friday before hitting up Beverly Hills, where they shopped and were later spotted at the Montage Hotel.

“Sofia seems smitten,” added the source. “It’s obvious that she looks up to Scott — she constantly giggles around him. They are very flirty.”

“He takes care of her,” continued the source. “He opens the car door and pays for everything.”

According to another insider, Disick and Richie are hooking up, though the self-proclaimed “lord” maintains that it’s not serious.

In May, the daughter of musician Lionel Richie was pictured cuddling up to Disick aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, the pair has spent time together in Las Vegas and Malibu, despite Richie squashing relationship rumors at the end of May when she tweeted: “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a—es, Scott and I are just homies.”

And while Richie and Disick are in Miami, Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been spending time with her beau, 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

Kardashian and Bendjima both took to Snapchat on Thursday to document their low-key movie night at home together.

“She is so happy,” Bendjima captioned a video of Kardashian enjoying a fortune cookie before the two settled in to watch The Shining.

Kardashian and Disick share son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2. The two were together for nine years before officially splitting in 2015.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Disick was working on bettering himself after a summer of partying hard — but last week, an insider admitted the father of three is still struggling and is leaning on friends 24/7 for support.

“He has friends staying at his house every night,” said the source. “He doesn’t want to be alone at all.”