Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Get Cozy on 'Taco Night' in Mexico After Source Says She Calls Him Her Boyfriend

Ever since they confirmed their romance last month, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are wasting no time packing on plenty of PDA.

The two are currently enjoying a vacation in Punta Mita, Mexico, and they haven’t been shy about documenting their trip on social media.

On Monday evening, Richie, 19, shared a photo of herself with her leg draped over Disick, 34, on her Instagram stories. The two were all smiles as they cuddled up to each another.

“Taco night,” she captioned the snap.

Earlier in the day, Disick also shared a photo of the couple on his own Instagram stories, posting a snap of Richie sitting on his lap and planting a kiss on his cheek in front of a rack of surfboards.

“Surfs up bruh,” he wrote.

On Monday, a source told PEOPLE the romance is heating up.

“Scott likes having her around — she isn’t a wild party animal,” the source said, adding that Richie has been referring to Disick as “her boyfriend” and “thinks he’s the best.”

But according to the insider, Disick is slightly more hesitant.

“Scott likes her, but still says it’s not serious,” said the source, who confirmed that Richie hasn’t met the three children Disick shares with his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

The couple first sparked speculation in May after they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht in the south of France during the Cannes Film Festival. At the time, Richie — who previously dated Justin Bieber — adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”

Throughout September, the two began stepping out together more and more until they finally confirmed the relationship while vacationing in Miami, locking lips while enjoying a “congratulations” cake in front of friends.

Meanwhile, Kardashian 38, recently returned to Los Angeles after her own PDA-filled trip with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, in Paris.

“She had another amazing vacation with Younes, but she really missed her kids,” said the source of Kardashian, who shares son Mason, 7, daughter Penelope, 4, and son Reign, 2, with Disick.