Scott Disick Says It's 'Flattering' People Care About His Love Life Amid Sofia Richie Romance

While everyone seems to be fascinated by Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie, based largely on their 15-year age gap, he doesn’t really let the curiosity get to him.

“I guess it’s kind of flattering that people care,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told PEOPLE on Friday night of his love life. “It’s not like I’m mad about it. Everybody’s worried about something. Everybody is worried about other people’s things, so it’s fine.”

Asked what he worries about, Disick, 34, had a tough time answering — but said one of his worries isn’t his three kids with ex-Kourtney Kardashian (sons Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5).

“I don’t worry about them, they’re unbelievable,” he said, “best kids in the world.”

In fact, Disick recently bonded with his eldest child, Mason, during a week-long trip to Cleveland.

“I felt bad because there wasn’t that much to do in Cleveland but then I realized that he’s 8 and he’s very entertained. I just felt bad there wasn’t enough to do, but he had an amazing time,” Disick recalled.

On Friday, Disick was back to more adult activities as he headed to Las Vegas to host “The Good Life Fridays” party at Jewel nightclub.

Flanked by a large group of guys, Disick — donning jeans and a white hoodie — entered the club as cocktail waitresses held up oversized cards with his name on it. Meanwhile, an illuminated drum line pounded away upon his entry into the two-level club at Aria.

Inside, a very low-key Disick smoked cigarettes and sipped casually on a Grey Goose/Red Bull cocktail as DJ Justin Credible played hip hop music. While Disick hung out at a VIP table one one side of the DJ booth, former NBA great Michael Jordan partied at a VIP booth on the opposite side.

The Vegas visit was Disick’s first since last summer, although it was his first time ever hosting at Jewel nightclub (he was a fixture at 1 OAK nightclub for several years). Kardashian’s former step-brother Brody Jenner will DJ a gig there at Jewel on Saturday.

“I’ve been resting for the past six months I guess,” he said. “I haven’t been trying. I think the city wants me to stay away. I have been home resting for a while. I’m happy to be back. The city still looks the same.”

Disick’s hosting gig comes as he and Kardashian are at odds.

“Kourtney and Scott’s relationship is a bit more complicated right now,” a source told PEOPLE last month — noting that Kardashian’s 24-year-old Younes Bendjima, whom she first met during a trip to Paris in October 2016, was a sore spot.

“They’re not at the best place and Scott isn’t a fan of her boyfriend,” the insider added. “He really wanted to get back together with Kourtney at one point and was very serious about it, but they never reconciled so there are still hurt feelings there.”