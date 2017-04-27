Scott Disick: I Proposed to Kourtney Kardashian with a Ring — But We ‘Never Spoke About It Again’

At one point in their relationship, Scott Disick proposed to Kourtney Kardashian — with a ring.

On Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the father of three reveals to a surprised Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian that he asked their older sister to marry him.

In January, Disick, 33, and Kourtney, 38, took a family trip to Aspen, Colorado, with their children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — which they documented on social media.

“Aspen was really good. She usually doesn’t want to ever go to dinner with me without the kids, so that seemed like a huge step in the right direction,” Disick tells Kim and Khloé in an E! clip.

“Kourtney and I have been spending a lot more time together, so I decided to take her and the kids to Aspen and she agreed to go. So for me, that’s a big thing,” he explains. “At the end of the day, it was our first trip I’ve had in like a long time when we were like actually a family. It got to feel like it was like the old days. I’m happy.”

According to Disick, he has been making an effort to be “really present” with the family and reveals that he hasn’t “been drinking.”

“A year or so ago, I feel like there was a point where we didn’t speak or see each other, so this feels good,” he says about his ex.

During their sit-down chat, Kim asks Disick if Kourtney ever knew that he “got her a ring to propose” with.

Presuming that it was another ring that the duo previously found, Khloé says, “We found it in the old townhouse. Is that what you’re talking about or something else?”

“This was a really nice, cool Lorraine Schwartz ring and then he returned it,” Kim explains.

“I think I like asked her to marry me and …” Scott says, adding that when he asked, it was with a ring, which was news to Kim.

But according to Disick, he and Kourtney intentionally didn’t tell anyone about it for a specific reason.

“It was really weird. I don’t think we told anybody actually. It was somewhat cute and then we just got scared about like media and this and that,” he explains. “And we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.”

Earlier this month, Kourtney took to Instagram to share a snap of herself and Disick on their recent family vacation. “MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills,” the KUWTK star captioned a photo of the duo in front of luscious green landscape.

Despite the former couple’s split, they have continued to co-parent their children.

Asked what their secret is to flawless co-parenting, Disick told PEOPLE in March, “I don’t know, and I don’t want to jinx it.”

“I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that,” the father of three continued. “Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It’s not broke, so don’t fix it.”

