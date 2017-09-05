Scott Disick Is ‘Over His Own Stupid Behavior,’ Source Says

Scott Disick is working on bettering himself.

Following a few party-filled months, the father of three is now monitoring his drinking and has “been feeling better,” source close to Disick, 34, tells PEOPLE.

“He’s been really good. He was just in Vegas and didn’t drink,” the source say. “When he felt like he was about to slip, he would call friends who talked him off the edge.”

“He was definitely spiraling for a while, but he got fed up with himself and was over his own stupid behavior,” the source adds.

Back in May, after a period of smooth sailing, Disick began “partying way too much again” shortly after his ex Kourtney Kardashian began spending time with model Younes Bendjima.

“Every time that he feels rejected by Kourtney, he behaves like this,” a second source told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s his excuse to party again.”

In turn, Disick began spending time with a bevy of beautiful women while he was in Europe for the Cannes Film Festival in mid-May, including 19-year-old Bella Thorne.

Following his headline-making romp around Europe with multiple women, Kardashian wasn’t on speaking terms with Disick.

“She just can’t believe they are going down the same road again. It feels old to her,” an insider said. “She used to worry about Scott, but not anymore. She just finds him absolutely pathetic. It’s obvious to everyone that he is a mess. She is wondering how long it will take this time before he comes crying and asks for forgiveness. She plans on being firm.”

“Kourtney is still not happy with Scott, but that’s not the focus for her,” a second insider told PEOPLE. “She wants the kids to have the best relationship with their dad so that’s her focus.”

Despite the pair being at odds, the duo reunited with their three children — sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 5 — in mid-July for a low-key family getaway to Nantucket.

Now, his relationship with Kardashian has improved.

“He was just tired,” the source says. “It’s been good for his relationship with Kourtney.”