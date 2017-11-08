Scott Disick Blames Kourtney Kardashian for Not Getting an Invitation to Khloé's Birthday Party

Sorry, Scott Disick, but your invitation didn’t get lost in the mail — it was simply never sent.

The 34-year-old reality star confronts his former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian for not being included in plans for Khloé Kardashian‘s surprise birthday party in a preview for Sunday’s new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I didn’t even get invited to her birthday. And I’m family,” Disick tells his ex and Kim Kardashian West.

“That was really sweet,” he adds, sarcastically. That made me feel really good.”

And he doesn’t blame the birthday girl — Disick felt Kourtney kept him from coming.

“There’s only one person that would have gotten me not invited and that’s Kourtney,” he says. “I highly doubt that Khloé was like, ‘The last person I’d want at my surprise party would be Scott.'”

He continued, “It’s cool. Honestly, I called my sister and I hung out with her the whole night. And then actually I called my mom after and was like, ‘Hey mom, do you want to come over because I’m feeling a little down and lonely because the family that claims I’m still blood even though we’re not together still doesn’t invite me to a surprise party.’ But I really felt good about it.”

(This is sarcasm, too: Scott is an only child and lost both his parents.)

“The pity party is why you would think that you would act differently,” Kourtney replies

“I understand you not inviting me to your birthday, but your sister who I’ve known forever, longer than anybody else who was there outside of the family. Like I would have wanted to be there for her,” her ex says. “I don’t get it. Be honest.”

Kourtney tells Scott she didn’t want paparazzi snapping pictures of him coming in, but the mom of three later reveals the true reason for leaving him off the guest list.

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick Gets Lunch With Kids Penelope & Mason After Returning From Wild Week In Europe

“I’m a little bit caught off guard and I just said that I didn’t want to be photographed even though that’s really not what I meant,” she explains. “I was trying to be positive. I didn’t want to say I just didn’t want you there. So if I can’t say anything nice, I just won’t say anything at all.”

“That’s all bulls—,” Scott tells her. “It’s funny to realize just how fake you really are though.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!