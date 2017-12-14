Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are getting back to normal life in Los Angeles after a weekend of on-camera partying in Miami.

However, it was hardly a case of being back to the grind on Wednesday, with the couple enjoying a leisurely and romantic lunch at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills.

Despite reports of the pair hitting a bumpy patch recently, they looked very happy as they left the restaurant.

Richie, 19, also looked stylish as per usual wearing a “Richie” charmed gold chain with a tiny black cami top, blue jeans and black ankle boots.

Disick, 34, matched her look in a black hoodie, a T-shirt, and blue jeans while also wearing gold jewelry.

Disick is no the only one who has moved on from his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. On Tuesday, Disick’s ex was seen leaving Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood, California, with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24.

Younes Bendjima and Kourtney Kardashian Splash

Kardashian, 38, wore black leather pants paired with a knotted racerback tank top, while Bendjima wore a white T-shirt and long green cargo pants.

The two later headed to a nearby French bistro where the reality star enjoyed a meal of escargot. She captioned a snap of her cooked snails saying, “I’m turning French.”

France is a special place for the couple as Kardashian finally went public with their romance in Cannes in May during a November episode of KUWTK. They were also first introduced in Paris in October 2016.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Dec 13, 2017 at 3:58pm PST

A source recently told PEOPLE Kardashian and her beau might spend Christmas together.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source close to the pair said. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

Kardashian has even introduced the model to the three children she shares with Disick: sons Mason (who turns 8 this month), Reign Aston (3 this month) and daughter Penelope, 5.

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider explained. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

Splash News Online

As for Disick and Richie, the couple arrived in California after a romantic week-long trip to Miami, where they where sptted partying with a camera crew in tow at Art Basel.

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Continue Their PDA Tour of Miami with a Sweet Dinner

Despite the pairing initially raising eyebrows, a source told PEOPLE recently that Disick has a certain undeniable appeal.

“Scott has a sarcastic sense of humor that people love to be around — especially women,” the insider says. “Despite his public persona, he can be charming and make you feel like the only person in the room.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE the two are “very serious” and that Richie has been a positive influence on Disick, who has openly struggled with alcohol abuse.

“She’s been great for him,” the source said. “She’s made a big impact on his life and hasn’t partied at all since they met.”

“His friends adore her and nobody notices the age difference,” the source added. “She is very mature, she grew up in Hollywood and has always been in older situations. They seem really happy.”