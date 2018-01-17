Kourtney Kardashian Says Scott Disick Called Her at 2 A.M. to Rant About Her 24-Year-Old Boyfriend

Scott Disick didn’t take well to his ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s new boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

This season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has chronicled the drama that unfolded when Kourtney, 37, took her relationship with Bendjima, 24, public in Cannes last May — and now, it’s documenting the aftermath.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode, Kourtney sits down with her sister Khloé Kardashian to tell her about a late-night phone call she got from Disick, 34, with whom she shares three kids.

“Last night, Scott called me at like 2 in the morning — he never calls me late at night, ever,” she says. “And he was just ranting — like, ‘What are we doing in life? What are you doing? What am I doing?’ And I’ll go: ‘But what are you doing?’ But then he’ll say: ‘But what are you doing? Is it any better?’ ”

Eventually, Kourtney had enough.

“By the end of the conversation, I just was like: ‘I have a boyfriend. He’s 24 years old. It’s not the craziest thing that’s ever happened in the world!’ ” she says. “And he was like: ‘He’s your boyfriend?!’ And then he hung up the phone.”

“That was a trigger, of course,” says Khloé.

Asked if she called him back or how they left things, Kourtney says she simply went to bed after the call was over.

“Wow — cut the cord,” says Khloé.

These days, however, the dust appears to have settled somewhat: Kourtney and Bendjima are still going strong, and Disick has been dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie since September.

Most recently, Disick and Bendjima both attended Kourtney’s mom Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party.

“It’s definitely serious,” a source told PEOPLE in December of Kourtney and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016. “No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy.”

“Younes has met her kids,” the insider added. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!