Scott Disick Kisses Kourtney Kardashain Before Sneaking Random Girl Back into His Hotel Room on Family Trip

The Kardashians take Costa Rica!

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family packed their bags and they flew to Central America.

The episode picked up with Kim Kardashian West yelling at Scott Disick for hiding a “tramp in his room”. (See last week’s episode recap.) But the anger didn’t last long, as Kim left the hotel to go enjoy the city of Dubai with her friends.

When she finally got the chance to talk with Disick about the incident, the pair were able to have a civil and calm conversation.

“I hate confrontation,” Kim told him. “I don’t know … I don’t want to be in middle of it. And I didn’t want to be the one to have to tell Kourtney.”

“She never gives me a pat on the pack for anything,” Disick replied. “The only time I hear from her is because of something bad I did.”

After having left Dubai, Kim and the family decided to take a family trip to Costa Rica, including Disick.

“He seemed really excited to plan activities for the kids,” Kourtney said in her sit-down. “He’s fine to come along.”

Once they all landed, it was on to activities.

As for Disick, he didn’t stay in the family villa, but instead, opted for a hotel down the street. But that didn’t stop him from trying to put the moves on Kourtney. During the trip, he jumped into bed with her and started kissing her neck and cheek — and Kourtney didn’t really say the words “no” or “don’t do that.” Leading Disick to keep flirting with her in bed in front of both Khloé and Kim who seemed a bit grossed out.

Later in the episode, Disick and Kourtney decided to take all the kids to a dinosaur park.

“No matter what is going on with me and Scott, having him there with me and the kids having these memories is really important to me,” Kourtney said in her sit-down interview.

Things went great at the park, because when they all got home, Disick kissed Kourtney on the lips multiple times and said “I love you.”

Moments later, Kim revealed to Khloé that Disick flew a girl out to Costa Rica.

“I don’t believe it. I’m in shock! Who the f— does something like this,” Khloé said in her sit-down. “You were just downstairs trying to makeout with Kourt. How dare you.”

When Kourtney enters, the girls told her what was going on with Disick.

“Scott and I are living our own lives, but we’re here with our kids,” Kourtney said in her interview. “We’re here to just be a family and I don’t understand why he would even think to invite somebody. It’s hurtful and disrespectful.”

Things only got more awkward from there. During their family dinner, chaos breaks out.

“I really don’t think I could get back together with him,” Kourtney told her family. “My kids deserve someone with more moral characteristics.”

When Disick showed up, the family tried to catch him in a lie about having a girl on their family trip.

“What are you doing the rest of the night Scott?”

“What I have to,” Disick replied.

In the final moment of the show, Kris Jenner piped in and finally said what everyone’s been dying to hear: “I think what we are wondering is if you have a girl here and why?” (To be continued.)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!