Scott Disick Is 'Jealous' of Kourtney Kardashian’s Partying During Mexican Getaway

While Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying her birthday trip to Mexico to the fullest extent, Scott Disick is sitting at home wondering why her partying ways are okay while his are not.

In Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick hangs out in Los Angeles with Kris Jenner and his three kids with Kourtney — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — for a backyard camp out when Jenner receives a phone call from Kourtney. It’s clear that she’s having a great time with her girlfriends, leaving Disick in the dust.

“How is it that she’s allowed to throw up in bed and I have to go to rehab if I do something like that?” he asks following the call.

“Kourtney having a good time makes me happy,” Disick says in a confessional. “But of course in the back of my heart and mind I get a little jealous, because I wish we could have had some of those times while we were together.”

While Kourtney is having a blast, sister Kim Kardashian West still has her terrifying Paris heist from last October on her mind. The 36-year-old reality star panics when she learns they were spotted by paparazzi during a walk along the water and her assistant Stephanie Shepherd shows her the unflattering bikini shots on her phone.

“Oh my god,” the mother of two exclaims. “Like, I don’t get it. I literally don’t look like this!”

Talking to the camera, Kim explains that she did everything she could to stay off the grid during the vacation.

“I’m already having this anxiety attack over security and I’m already on high alert,” she says. “And now paparazzi found us.”

“Just the scrutiny that we get all the time — we try to avoid that,” she continues. “So I’m doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible, and then you take pictures. And if they’re not perfect, people just body shame and criticize you. For people just to think that’s okay is so frustrating.”

Kim decides her tanning session is over and heads back into the villa to do damage control.

“I need to untag myself in everything,” she announces. “I’m literally going to go inside and just start untagging.”

Kim says it was more than just being spotted: The intense public scrutiny over her body is “literally giving me body dysmorphia.”

She adds that people think she’s confident, but in reality, “I’m so insecure.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!