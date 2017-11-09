Scott Disick is striving to be a better person for Kourtney Kardashian, but he doesn’t feel he has the support he needs to achieve his goal.

In a Keeping Up with the Kardashians clip from this Sunday’s episode, Disick, 34, candidly tells his ex that he feels “like you love that you’re able to hold this over me and that’s like your control factor.”

“And I feel like you think you can go out and do whatever you want and purposely try to hurt me and still get invited to everything,” she fires back, referencing his on-and-off wild behavior, including partying with a bevy of women earlier this year during the Cannes Film Festival.

“What does that mean, though, at the end of the day? What do you think that really means? That means I hate you? Or does that mean that I actually love you and I do things out of spite?” he tells her.

“That’s not a way to show your love,” explains Kourtney, who continues to co-parent her three children — sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter Penelope, 4 — with Disick. “When someone’s trying to f— with me, I’m not into having them at my sister’s party.”

Disick admits, “I don’t think that I do the right thing. I know that.”

Observing the pair’s conversation is Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloé, who chimes in, “We gotta get off the ride at some point and get on a new one. It’s the same old story over and over and over again.”

Although Disick is aware of his antics, he feels powerless to control them.

“Let’s be honest, obviously I’m not able to handle everything that well. I don’t have the best support team,” he shares. “I’d like to try to be a f—— better person, but it’s not the simplest thing.”

But Kourtney, who split from Disick in October 2015 after nine years together, reminds her ex that he knows how he should — and should not — behave.

“We’re not going to sit here and go over it again for the 100th time in 10 years or more,” she tells him. “You really don’t know what you should be doing? You’re going to tell me that? You’re one of the smartest people I’ve met.”

Although Kourtney, 38 poses the question with a serious tone, the exes’ conversation quickly turns jovial when Disick quips back, “Aw, you wanna make out?”

“When do you think we’re going to get married by the way? Like 40?” asks Disick, who admitted on a previous episode of KUWTK that Kourtney is the love of his life.

Although Kardashian and Disick have spoken about marriage in the past, she squashes the idea of matrimony in the future. “You think that when I turn 40 I’m going to go, ‘Hey, I’ve been looking for this drunk guy,’ ” she says as the pair leaves hand-in-hand.

“Seriously, you guys are so f—— dysfunctional and I don’t know if this is like something you guys do as foreplay,” says Khloé, who adds, “but this is f—— nuts.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!