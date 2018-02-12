Scott Disick Refuses to Discuss Sofia Richie on KUWTK: 'I Want to Respect Kourtney'

Scott Disick has been dating Sofia Richie since September — and now, the relationship is finally being addressed on camera.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex admitted he’s “dating” the 19-year-old but refused to go into further detail.

Disick’s dating life

Kris Jenner was in the midst of planning a trip to New York for fashion week when Disick, 34, suggested he join her. Bringing up the subject with daughters Kim and Khloé later, Jenner decided it would be a good idea to pay Disick a little bit of attention and “give him something to do so he doesn’t have an excuse to get himself into trouble.”

“So we’re babysitting him?” said Kim, 37.

“New York has always been such a temptation for Scott, and very, very much his dangerous playground,” admitted Jenner, 62. “So I want to plan some really fun things for Scott and I to do together. … I can’t force him to go to the things I’m going to,but at the same time, it’s going to stress me out because I don’t know what he’s going to be doing.”

But all went smoothly, and Disick remained on his best behavior — even though he was still “going out every night.”

“This is probably the first time I’ve been in New York that I’ve woken up at 7 or 8 o’clock every single day,” he said. “[I’m feeling] clear and excited… so for me, I almost have a newfound respect for me and New York. I talk to the kids every single day. … So at least they know that I’m present and I’m talking to them.”

“I wasn’t sure how Scott was going to be doing on this trip,” said Jenner. “But I’m really happy for him. He seems happy, healthy, present, alive, and enjoying his life.”

But sooner or later, it became obvious that Disick was hiding something: His increasingly more serious relationship with Richie, 19, who also happens to be a family friend of the Kardashian-Jenners.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that’s Scott’s been dating,” said Jenner. “But he drops little hints here and there that make me think it’s might be a little more serious than I thought.”

“Whatever makes him happy — I don’t judge, I don’t care,” said Kim. “I think it’s a good thing. I just hope that he’s making good choices and having fun and that nothing is getting crazy.”

“Scott has been so good in New York,” she added. “I mean, it’s not like we can keep tabs on him forever. He’s got to live his life. Kourtney’s moved on, Scott’s eventually going to move on. If it ends up turning into something, great.”

Once they returned to Los Angeles, Jenner decided the time had come to confront him about the relationship. The conversation — and the admission that Richie is 15 years younger than him — made Disick visibly uncomfortable.

“Kris really is like my mom to me, so I don’t ever feel like she’s putting me on the spot,” he said later. “But I don’t really feel comfortable talking to her about my personal or dating life.”

Jenner, however, pressed on.

“Are you going to come over and say hi?” she asked, seemingly suggesting that Disick bring Richie around the rest of the family. “Or are we just going to stay away from it?”

“No, that’s bizarre. Are you, like, hanging out with Kourtney’s friend?” replied Disick, referencing Kourtney’s boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Jenner said no, and Disick brushed off the rest of the conversation.

“For me, to see that Kris is invested in my life means the world to me. Because she’s got so many other kids and so many other things going on, so the fact that she actually worries, loves and cares about me is probably one of the best feelings I have,” he said later. “Truthfully, as much as I’d like to be honest with her and tell her how I’m how I’m really feeling, I also do want to respect Kourtney and her feelings. Maybe down the line. but right now, my biggest thing is just being respectful of everybody.”

Kim’s surrogate drama

Meanwhile, Kim had her own situation to deal with: The news that she and her husband Kanye West had hired a surrogate to carry their third child had been leaked to the press after someone filmed her in the waiting room of a doctor’s office. (The couple welcomed a daughter, baby Chicago West, on Jan. 15.)

After intimate details about her surrogate‘s identity were widely reported, Kim grew furious.

“I honestly am absolutely fuming that there are all these articles coming out about our surrogate,” she said. “People started to write me asking if it was true and I just said we didn’t really want to talk about it right now. I have signed up for this life and I know how to handle it, but someone like her does not, and I would never want to put her in this situation. All I hope is that these rumors just die down.”

She later called West, 40, to inform him that “every last detail” about their surrogate had been published.

“I’m just so upset — it says the nationality of the surrogate, how old she is, where she’s from,” she said. “I just think it’s so invasive and so frustrating that the identity of our surrogate and all of her personal information got leaked.”

Kim threatened to “sue the s—” out of TMZ and any other outlets reporting the information in the hopes of protecting her surrogate — and the privacy of her own baby journey with West.

“I can’t lie about the surrogacy rumors, because people will eventually find out I’m having a baby and then I’ll look like a liar,” she said. “But I’m not really ready to confirm them, so I’m just in a tough situation.”

After expertly side-stepping the question while doing press at a fashion week event — “I definitely seen a lot of things, but we’ve never confirmed anything, so I think when we’re ready to talk about it, we will, and that’s that,” she said — she explained that she would be open to discussing the news later on.

“It’s not like we’re trying to hide anything,” she said. “It’s just that we’ll share it on our own time, when we’re ready to share it.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!