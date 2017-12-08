Scott Disick may no longer be dating a Keeping Up With the Kardashians star but it seems he has not tired of having his love life play out in front of the camera.

The self-titled “lord” and new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, turned heads as they headed out on a date with a camera crew in tow on Thursday night.

The couple was seen arm-in-arm at an art exhibition by Alec Monopoly and David Yarrow at the Art Basel cocktail hour presented by Haute Living and Maddox Gallery in Miami Beach.

Disick, 34, made an appearance with Richie, 19, as well as close Kardashian friend Jonathan Cheban, a partygoer tells PEOPLE.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

The onlooker tells PEOPLE that the couple was affectionate throughout the night, sharing cell phones to take photos. The onlooker added Richie even placed Disick’s phone in his back pocket before giving him a “sweet kiss on the cheek.”

Their arrival – which was complete with entourage and cameras – caused attendees of the Haute Living event to crowd around the couple, the onlooker says.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick and Alec Monopoly in Miami Beach, Fla. Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The party was abuzz with the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians cameras were there, a source tells PEOPLE.

E! has not confirmed if the crew was from the show or another project, or if Richie will feature on the program which stars Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Splash News

The two cuddled up at the beach on Wednesday before they attended a glamorous party for DuJour magazine, of which Richie is currently the cover star.

The couple arrived together at the Confidante Hotel, and although Richie posed solo on the red carpet, the lovebirds were seen, “chatting and kissing throughout the night,” sources told PEOPLE.

Andrew Toth/Getty

Witnesses say Richie and Disick were “very touchy” as the reality star supported his young girlfriend and her budding modeling career.

The couple coordinating their looks — she in a body-hugging, long-sleeved black mini dress and he in black pants and a black button-down exposing his chest.