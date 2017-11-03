Scott Disick Says He's Afraid of Kourtney Kardashian Moving on as He Admits He's 'Not Happy with Anybody'

Scott Disick is trying to find his own happiness.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick, 34, sits down with Kim Kardashian West to discuss the “Cannes extravaganza” that went down between him and his ex Kourtney Kardashian in May. (On the most recent episode, Kourtney, 38, finally went public with her relationship with Younes Bendjima while in Cannes, and Disick responded by threatening his ex and flying to the south of France himself, where he was seen canoodling with multiple women over the course of several days.)

“It just looked like it was some big soap opera going on — it was like, a fun show,” said Kim, 37, of the dueling paparazzi pictures that surfaced at the time.

“I didn’t see the show, because I was living it,” said Disick. “But look at it [from] my perspective: She was on vacation with one man, a whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.”

“Honestly, I think it’s beyond the girls at this point,” said Kim. “I think if you found someone that you were happy with, I think Kourtney would be happy for you. But she sees you out and really drinking and really going through it. Like, she just had concern.”

Disick claims Kourtney never expressed that to him, but Kim defends her sister, saying she “has to move on with her life.”

“This is where I think you’re not getting it,” says Kim.

“I get it,” sighs Disick. “It’s not right. And I can understand that.”

Disick goes on to confess to Kim that he feels “insecure” when he thinks about Kourtney moving on. (Disick and Kourtney, who share three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope 5, and Reign, 2 — were together for nine years before she officially ended things in 2015.)

“Like, if Kourtney met someone, fell in love and got married and then everyone’s like, ‘Eh, we have a new Scott — we don’t really need to be close with him anymore,’ ” he says. “Even though I get it — we have kids [together]. But it’s a scary thing for me.”

“My true advice would be let’s cross that bridge when we get to it,” says Kim, before giving him a hug and promising him “no judgment.”

“I love you,” she says.

In a confessional, Kim acknowledges that Disick is having a hard time accepting his relationship with Kourtney is over as the two transition into a “new normal.”

“It’s taking him a little big longer — or a lot longer — than Kourtney,” she says.

In his own confessional, Disick says he understood where Kim was coming from, confessing that what happened in Cannes “wasn’t good to say the least.”

“It’s tough. I mean, I don’t live the cleanest-looking life,” he says. “I’m a guy. I’m a little younger. Maybe the way I’m getting over her is a drop different, and it’s hard. I don’t really know what to do. If I step out of line one way, I could lose everybody in the matter of a second.”

These days, however, Disick does appear to have settled down: He’s been dating 19-year-old Sofia Richie since mid-September, when a source told PEOPLE the pair had become “inseparable.” They confirmed their romance via social media later that month. (Interestingly enough, sparks between the two first flew during Disick’s wild trip to Cannes, where they were pictured cuddling up aboard a yacht. At the time, Richie adamantly denied anything romantic was going on, tweeting that the two were “just homies.”)

As for Kourtney? She’s still going strong with 24-year-old Bendjima. Last week, a source told PEOPLE that the romance is heating up — and he’s even invited to momager Kris Jenner‘s annual holiday party.

“Kourtney is getting more serious with Younes,” said the source. “He makes her very happy. He is spending more time with her family and everyone likes him.”

The source said Bendjima isn’t spending time with Kourtney and Disick’s three kids just yet, “but it seems like it’s just a matter of time before she’s ready to introduce him.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!