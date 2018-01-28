Scott Baio Responds After Nicole Eggert Says He Behaved Inappropriately with Her When She Was a Minor

Scott Baio has responded after his former Charles in Charge costar Nicole Eggert suggested he behaved inappropriately with her when she was a minor.

The exchange began on Saturday when Eggert tweeted to another Twitter user to go “ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor.”

“Creep,” she added.

Eggert, 46, had previously starred alongside the 57-year-old actor on the 1980s sitcom Charles in Charge, where she played Jamie Powell, one of the children Baio’s character takes care of.

She later claimed on social media in a since-deleted tweet that the inappropriate behavior — which she did not elaborate on — had “started when I was 14.”

Baio denied Eggert’s claims, calling them “100% lies.”

Ask @scottbaio what happened in his garage at his house when I was a minor. Creep. https://t.co/YrQydBKd0a — Nicole Eggert (@NicoleEggert) January 27, 2018

Just minutes after Eggert claimed the behavior started when she was 14, Baio’s wife Renee spoke out against Eggert, writing, “Scott’s legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show!”

,@NicoleEggert @ScottBaio Scott's legal team has served u more than 2 cease & desist letters,1u pretended 2B a Nanny & @DrOz killed ur show! — Renee Baio (@MrsScottBaio) January 27, 2018

I'm about to do a Facebook live to prove her claims are 100% lies! #NicoleEggert https://t.co/WcAsTmjhvD — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 27, 2018

Baio later went on Facebook Live to show what he said was “proof” that Eggert’s story was not true.

“Nicole is making up these claims about me,” Baio said. He claimed that Eggert had previously stated that the two had sex “way, way after Charles in Charge was off the air” but showed a copy of an episode script page that was dated from 1990, when Eggert would have been 18, according to her IMDB profile.

However, Eggert had previously claimed that she lost her virginity to Baio when she was still a minor.

During a 2013 interview with Nik Richie Radio, Eggert alleged that the pair had begun hooking up when she was 16, according to writeup of the interview posted at the time on Wetpaint. (Links to the original interview turn up a “Page Not Found” error.)

“Yeah, there was some flirting,” she said, according to Wetpaint. “Yeah, there was some messing around later when I was like 16. And don’t forget, he was in his 20s.”

Universal TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

But she claimed they didn’t have sex until she was 17.

“I was a virgin until I was 17, almost 18 years old,” she continued, claiming that she decided to lose her virginity to the actor because she was dating another guy at the time and no longer wanted to be a virgin.

“I was embarrassed I was a virgin, so I needed someone to pop the cherry and make me a veteran,” she said.

In his Facebook Live on Saturday, Baio admitted that he had a sex with Eggert but maintains that it was when she was an adult.

“I remember her coming over to my house and seducing me,” he said, claiming that “any red-blooded” straight American man would reacted the same way.

“The outcome would have been the same,” he said. “She seduced me. She came into my house and started kissing me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Joins the #MeToo Movement with Story of Her Own Sexual Harassment

Baio also claimed that Eggert previously was planning to talk about their relationship on an episode of The Dr. Oz Show and on TMZ but that his legal team had it shut down.

In an additional statement shared to Facebook on Sunday, Baio shared the link to a letter his attorneys allegedly sent to a producer on The Dr. Oz Show which he said includes “proof” Eggert is “deliberately lying.” The letter again outlines Baio’s claim that Eggert said they had sex after Charles in Charge stopped airing, and that she was already 18 during the filming of the final season.

“When Nicole started tweeting about this again late last year, shortly after the major stories broke about sexual harassment in entertainment, my attorneys sent her and Alex Polinsky a letter advising and requesting that they take their allegations to law enforcement for a full investigation,” claimed Baio. “They have refused to do so.”

He continued, “Given her years long history of making claims of underage sex, why has she never mentioned this until her primary claim was proven wrong? Why is she unwilling to go to law enforcement with her claims? Is it not clear that this new story is just another false claim to distract you from her earlier lies?”