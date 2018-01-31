Scott Baio Doubles Down on Denial of Nicole Eggert Claims, Says They Were 'Never' Alone on Set

Scott Baio has again denied Nicole Eggert‘s accusations that the actor behaved inappropriately with her when she was a minor, saying that it would have been “impossible” given the busy nature of their work atmosphere.

Eggert, 46, made claims on Twitter over the weekend that her Charles in Charge costar Baio, 57, molested her beginning at age 14. She then further detailed her allegations of sexual abuse against Baio during a Tuesday interview on Megyn Kelly Today.

Baio has repeatedly denied Eggert’s claims, calling them “100 [percent] lies.”

During a sit-down on Good Morning America Wednesday, Baio questioned what he called the actress’ changing stories. He said Eggert initially claimed they had sex when she was 17 (the age of consent in California is 18). Baio said Eggert then only later alleged the abuse started on a regular basis when she was 14.

“So I’m trying to figure out which times she’s lying and which times she’s not lying because the story seems to change quite a bit,” Baio said. “I can’t keep up with it quite honestly.”

The Happy Days actor denied anything happened between them aside from one sexual encounter they allegedly had when she was of legal age. Of that alleged encounter, Baio said Eggert “aggressively sought me out because she wanted me to be her first.”

Scott Baio denies sexual misconduct allegations: "My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school – these false allegations…that's why this has got to stop."

Baio also claimed that though he got along with Eggert, they were “never” alone together on the Charles in Charge set.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever been on a sitcom set, but on any given day — on every day, especially Charles in Charge, which was like a picnic every day, it was one of my favorite jobs I’ve ever done — there’s teachers, parents, family, crew, producers, my dad. So how any of this could have happened is absolutely impossible,” he said.

Even during scenes they shot together, Baio claimed there would have been directors, producers and crew watching.

Nicole Eggert and Scott Baio

Baio said that on top of putting a strain on his reputation, Eggert’s accusations are affecting his family.

“My 10-year-old daughter does not need to be hearing about this from friends at school, these false allegations,” he said. “Her job is not to defend me. My job is to defend my daughter. Her job is to be 10 years old. That’s why this has got to stop.”

After Baio suggested that his former costar pursue legal action, Eggert said she may go to the cops. However, he’s not worried.

“Why would I have a concern over something I didn’t do?” he said. “Rather than take your case to social media, where people tend to beat up people like me, why not do it through the proper channels? You put up allegations like that, and it becomes like wildfire.”

Nicole Eggert, Scott Baio and Josie Davis

During her Tuesday appearance on Megyn Kelly Today, Eggert said the alleged sexual abuse “happened quite often” at Baio’s house from when she was 14 to 16 in the late 1980s — more than 10 times and about once a week, she claimed.

Eggert also claimed that on the series’ set, “There was just a lot of groping, a lot of fondling, a lot of pulling me on his lap, trying to sneak kisses in the back, which a lots of cast members saw.”

“I don’t think they knew about the actual physical sexual abuse, but everybody knew the attention that he gave me,” she said.

When I worked on Charles in Charge in '88, I sat with you while you cried about that abusive asshole. I know you're telling the truth and I'm so glad to see you speaking out. — Adam Carl (@AdamWho) January 27, 2018

Additionally, Kelly pointed to a tweet from Adam Carl, who worked on the set of Charles in Charge, in which he said he remembers being with Eggert while she cried about Baio on set.

Eggert’s attorney Lisa Bloom said the actress “definitely has [legal] options,” including a possible civil case and a defamation case because Baio called her a liar.

“We’re discussing what the options are,” said Eggert. “He’s asked me to [take action]. So he might just get what he wishes for.”