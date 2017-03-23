Scheana Shay Makes Romance with Robert Valletta Instagram Official

Scheana Shay‘s new romance just turned Instagram official!

The Vanderpump Rules stars posted a coupled-up photo of herself and actor Robert Valletta to Instagram on Wednesday night with a single blue heart emoji, confirming that things are progressing between the two.

💙 @robsvalletta #ItsMorphinTime A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 22, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

Valletta also shared a photo of the couple from the evening on the red carpet with Shay’s Vanderpump Rules costars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

It's morphin time. I can't wait to be in a superhero movie. But until then I guess I'm just going to have to settle for running around house In my superman underwear. @ariana252525 @tomsandoval1 @scheanamarie A post shared by Robert Parks Valletta (@robsvalletta) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

In February, a source close to the 31-year-old reality star told PEOPLE about Shay’s new romance: “She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it. She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

Shay’s new relationship comes just a few months after she and her husband, Michael “Mike” Shay, confirmed their divorce in November after two years of marriage. In a trailer of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules three-part reunion, which first airs April 3, Shay alleges that her estranged husband cheated on her, claiming that she “caught him texting another girl.”

“Scheana spent the past year putting all of her energy into her marriage, neglecting her own needs,” said the source.

“In Scheana’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” the source said. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.