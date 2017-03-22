Scheana Shay Tearfully Accuses Estranged Husband Mike of Cheating on Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Vanderpump Rules is set to serve up lots of tension during its reunion show.

In an E! trailer of the upcoming three-part reunion show, which first airs April 3, series star Scheana Shay comes face-to-face with her estranged husband Michael “Mike” Shay for the first time since filming.

“Have you spoken to Shay at all?” Scheana’s boss and costar Lisa Vanderpump inquires.

“I haven’t seen him since we filmed,” Scheana admits. “I think he’s going to be way more uncomfortable than I’m going to feel. I have a room of support and friends.”

Scheana, 31, and Mike separated in early November and chose to “focus on themselves” and live apart indefinitely after he went missing for six days. But weeks later, the couple announced their decision to divorce.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” the couple said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters.”

On the reunion show, Vanderpump, 56, tells host Andy Cohen that if she were in Scheana’s shoes, she would have made her husband sign a prenuptial agreement.

“Well, I would have had a prenup if I would have been married to Shay, let’s be honest,” says Vanderpump.

But Scheana admits, “I had nothing to lose at the time.”

When the estranged couple, who wed on July 27, 2014 in a televised ceremony, reunite for the first time, Scheana makes a big accusation against her husband.

“I caught him texting another girl,” she tearfully admits.

Seated across from Scheana, Mike says as casts his gaze away from his wife and onto the floor, “I can’t even look at you right now.”

Scheana and Mike’s relationship has been featured on the Bravo reality series since before they wed almost three years ago. In November 2015, Scheana opened up to boss Vanderpump about the couple having issues.

“The truth is everything isn’t great. It’s not perfect,” a tearful Scheana told Vanderpump. “And I keep trying to act like everything’s okay. It’ll get better. I just keep telling myself, ‘It’ll be okay, and it’ll get better.’ ”

Last month, a source close to the reality star told PEOPLE that Scheana, who is dating actor Robert Valleta, “is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it.”

The source added: “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.