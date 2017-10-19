Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta Split: 'It Wasn't a Matter of Falling Out of Love,' Source Says

Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta have split, PEOPLE confirms.

“It was a mutual decision. They still really love and care about each other, but right now they have differing schedules. Schedules got hectic and they weren’t able to spend as much time together, so it made the most sense to give each other some breathing room for now,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

Although Marie, 32, and Valletta, 35, have parted ways, the source says they still deeply cares for each other and remain in constant contact.

“The feelings on either side haven’t changed. It wasn’t a matter of falling out of love or what not. It was just a matter of each needing to focus on their careers. But they still care about each other and want the best for each other,” the source says.

“The goal is still for them to stay in each other’s lives and be together in the long haul,” the source adds. “They still talk every day, and when they’re both in town, they spend time together. They have stayed friendly and are very much involved in each other’s lives since the split.”

Last fall, after two years of marriage, Marie and ex-husband Michael Shay — they wed on July 27, 2014 in a televised ceremony — chose to “focus on themselves” and live separately for the indefinite future. Shay went off the radar for six days in November, and they decided to file for divorce weeks later. (PEOPLE confirmed in May that their divorce was finalized.)

PEOPLE confirmed in February that the Bravo personality was dating Valletta.

“Scheana is focused on getting through this difficult time and finding a new balance in her life. She wasn’t expecting to meet somebody new so soon; she certainly wasn’t looking for it,” a source close to Marie previously told PEOPLE. “She’s taking things slow, but is finally optimistic on what the future might hold.”