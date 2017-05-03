Scheana Marie 'Is Relieved' to Put Her Divorce in the Past and Is Now 'Prioritizing' Herself: Source

Scheana Maries is optimistic about what’s ahead.

Since her divorce from ex-husband Michael Shay was finalized last week, the Vanderpump Rules star is shifting the focus back on herself and her career.

“Scheana is relieved to put this chapter of her personal life behind her,” a source close to the Bravo personality tells PEOPLE.

“Over the last couple of years, Scheana’s focus had shifted to supporting her husband’s health and career aspirations,” says the source.

“However, since separating, Scheana has been able to prioritize her own professional endeavors,” the source adds.

Marie, 31, has since developed a new digital platform — Scheananigans — which will host a weekly talk show, among other lifestyle and entertainment content.

After Marie and Shay — they wed on July 27, 2014 in a televised ceremony — chose to “focus on themselves” and live separately for the indefinite future at the beginning of November (when Shay went off the radar for six days), PEOPLE confirmed that the pair decided to file for divorce weeks later.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship. Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters,” the couple said in a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success,” the statement continued.

Since splitting from Shay, Marie has found romance with someone new: actor Robert Valletta.

“In Scheana’s previous relationship she carried the weight, in regards to finances and responsibility,” a source close to the reality star previously told PEOPLE. “It’s refreshing to see her with somebody who matches her own ambition and work ethic.”

