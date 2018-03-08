Scandal’s Tony Goldwyn Never Expected to Become a Sex Symbol in His 50s

Playing President Fitzgerald Grant on Scandal has changed Tony Goldwyn’s life “enormously”—all thanks to Fitz’s sex appeal.

Goldwyn, 57, has come to appreciate his fair share of shirtless scenes throughout the series, even if it used to bother his daughters.

Tony Goldwyn Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

In PEOPLE’s All Seven Seasons of Scandal special edition, Goldwyn calls Fitz a “fantasy character,” and reveals that he’s entertained by his sex symbol status.

PEOPLE’s special issue All Seven Seasons of Scandal is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold

“It very interesting and amusing to me that in my 50s I’ve hit the zeitgeist in that way,” he says. “That’s a lot of fun and I very much appreciate it, because I thought it might happen when I was in my 30s.”

With only six episodes left, the Scandal cast fills PEOPLE in on other fun revelations in the 96-page issue, including 16 new cast interviews, a look back at everything that has happened so far (including the top 10 most OMG-worthy moments) and hilarious unseen on-set moments.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.