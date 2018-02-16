Why Oprah Winfrey Started Watching Scandal, According to Kerry Washington

Scandal fans, the countdown is on!

Ahead of the series’ upcoming finale this spring, PEOPLE spoke to the show’s favorite gladiators and power players for a new special magazine edition, All Seven Seasons of Scandal.

“Everything about the success of the show was a surprise for me,” says Kerry Washington, who stars as Olivia Pope.

“I remember Oprah telling me, ‘Well I started watching Scandal because it’s all everybody talked about on Thursday night on Twitter,’ ” recalls Washington.

After seven seasons, the show will be ending this April.

According to creator, head writer and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, she’s “always had an end date in mind.”

“I knew Scandal wasn’t supposed to go on forever — it’s a character’s journey that didn’t feel like an open-ended story,” Rhimes says in the special edition’s forward.

Portia de Rossi, who starred as Liz North on the show, also opens up about her character’s brutal death.

“My wig was stuck to the floor because of the fake blood,” de Rossi says of the graphic scene — which her mother was on set to see. “It was very strange having my mother watching me get murdered.”

The 96-page issue is filled with 16 new cast interviews, a look back at everything that has happened so far (including the top 10 most OMG-worthy moments) and hilarious unseen on-set moments.

Plus, see who designed some of Olivia’s best power outfits and glamour moments from the past six seasons.

All Seven Seasons of Scandal is available now on Amazon and wherever magazines are sold.

Scandal airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.