Mellie Grant (a.k.a. Bellamy Young) Turns in a Scandal-ous Lady Gaga Performance on Lip Sync Battle

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Bellamy Young sure is on the right track, baby.

On this week’s episode of Lip Sync Battle, Scandal‘s former first lady and Republican presidential candidate (Mellie Grant) hits the stage with a fearless rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

Talk about being born to be brave: The actress recreates a classic Gaga look, donning a futuristic silver cape, thigh-high boots, and leotard with glitter lipstick and eye makeup to match. From the clip above, it looks like she more than nails the dance moves.

Young takes on fellow Shondaland star Matt McGorry (How to Get Away With Murder) on Thursday night’s episode of the Spike TV show. If McGorry’s sassy character on HTGAWM is anything to go by, we can expect an epic showdown between the two.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET.) on Spike.