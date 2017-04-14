Mrs. Mellie Beene? Fans Freak Out over What Could've Been Scandal's Most Unexpected Romance

Forget #Olitz — it could’ve been #Melrus.

Thursday’s alt-reality 100th episode of Scandal presented an interesting romance twist with Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) and Cyrus Beene (Jeff Perry) being the new “it’s complicated” couple. What?!

Here’s how Mellie and Cyrus got together: Gov. Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) lost the presidential election and has him running to Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), leaving Mellie alone and dealing with divorce. Meanwhile, Cyrus is secretly with James (Dan Bucatinsky) but after he consoles Mellie, she kisses him and things get romantic between the two, eventually leading to an engagement.

And these #Melrus events in the Scandal parallel universe had Gladiators absolutely shook.

Both Young and Perry live-tweeted with viewers and fans, and were just as shocked to learn about their on-screen relationship.

Even Bucatinsky and Joe Morton — a.k.a Elijah Pope (Papa Pope) — had plenty to say.

Torturing Cyrus for sport. Like riding a bike. #Scandal100 https://t.co/noBwimrMBo — Dan Bucatinsky (@danbucatinsky) April 14, 2017

Cyrus, hiding in the closet, finds Mellie hiding in the shadows; the perfect blind to hide behind. #Scandal — Joe Morton (@JOEtheMORTON) April 14, 2017

Young dished to Entertainment Weekly that Mellie is both utterly different and also not at all in this new world.

“I feel like our writers are geniuses because in as much as they stretch us in a million directions, they never lose our hearts,” Young said. “Mellie’s alternate reality is every bit as ambitious and every bit as flawed in just wanting to be loved, just willing to try sacrificing parts of herself for love and success, and realizing that it doesn’t work, just like it doesn’t work in this present reality.”

I'm dying at this Mellie, Cyrus, James love triangle. This episode is entertaining 😂❤️ #Scandal pic.twitter.com/LdIXJKLAQp — Kia.A (@mskiaabdi) April 14, 2017

Wait. Wait. Wait. Did Cyrus pray away the gay in this alternate reality?! @shondarhimes #Scandal pic.twitter.com/xdmpvORA3Y — The Root (@TheRoot) April 14, 2017

And Perry also told EW that his character not rigging the election had an absolute effect on his love life. “His circumstances are different, but his wiring is pretty similar,” Perry shared. “The circumstances are kind of shockingly different, but the inner Cyrus, people will go, ‘Oh, well, that’s Cyrus.’ ”

Mellie … and … Cyrus. My mind can't comprehend this. I'm scarred for life. #Scandal — asia. (@WSTMRLND1) April 14, 2017

Scandal airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.