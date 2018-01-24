When Olivia Met Annalise: First Look at the Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder Crossover

To read more about the Scandal/How to Get Away With Murder crossover, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here now. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

This is gonna be good.

Alpha females Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) will finally meet during a special Shondaland crossover event on March 1, and EW has obtained an exclusive first look.

After pitbull attorney Annalise appears on Scandal, Olivia — now President Mellie Grant’s (Bellamy Young) chief of staff — will head over to How to Get Away with Murder. The producers aren’t spilling about the how and why of the big event, but we suspect it has something to do with Annalise’s class action lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania over wrongful convictions.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

“It was black girl magic on steroids!” Davis tells EW. “Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat’? Hey, it can’t get any better.”

Adds Washington: “I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her.”

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by HTGAWM at 10 p.m.