Is Olivia's White Hat Gone for Good? Gladiators Predict What Could Happen in Scandal's Final Season

We didn’t foresee any of those Scandal events going down the way they did, did you?

The true mastermind behind Frankie Vargas’ assassination was finally revealed during Thursday’s season six finale. At first, it seemed as though Olivia Pope’s (Kerry Washington) mother Maya (Khandi Alexander) was at fault, but it was later revealed she was actually hired to assassinate Mellie (Bellamy Young) at the inauguration. But, plot twist: Maya wanted to kill the real mastermind, newly-elected Vice President Luna Vargas (Tessie Santiago), though her attempt was thwarted.

But Olivia — who effectively turned to the dark side by reinstating super secret spy agency B613 and becoming the new Command — soon discovered the real mastermind was none other than Cyrus (Jeff Perry), who looks to be the potential VP in the wake of Luna’s demise. Shocking as it may be, Olivia still wants to nominate Cyrus, even after coming to the conclusion that it was him who planted the assassination scheme in Luna’s head.

Just when you thought the crazy-twisty finale was overloaded with shocking storylines, what more can viewers and fans expect in the seventh and final season? Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes and the show’s team of writers show are surely not running out of twists and turns, but Gladiators chimed in with a few ideas of their own.

Is Olivia Pope’s white hat gone for good?

After handing over OPA to Quinn (Katie Lowes) and guilt-tripping Fitz (Tony Goldwyn) from turning down the role of Command, Olivia asserted herself as the next successor of B613, officially replacing her father Eli as the new HPIC: head Pope in charge. And as Cyrus said it best: “How does it feel to be the most powerful person in the world?”

I think straight haired Olivia might be ESPECIALLY dangerous…#SCANDAL #TGIT — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 19, 2017

Papa Pope: You cant take command Liv: yOu cAnT tAKe CoMmAnD. Lol See ya on Sunday Dad 😘 #Scandal pic.twitter.com/Az0fs7T0eq — Eddie 🔥 (@Daddyy_Ellis) May 19, 2017

Don’t forget Mama Pope’s wise words to her daughter: “You are half me and half that crazy man [Eli]. I don’t see how anyone can fight you and win.”

With Fitz leaving for Vermont, will Olitz ever make jam together?

This scene between Olivia & Fitz is givin me "Whitney Houston & Kevin Costner Bodyguard" type tease😣❤❤🤗#Scandal #ScandalFinale pic.twitter.com/Mc3YpBsV34 — Will H. (@__will_i_aint) May 19, 2017

#Scandal

Although, seriously, next season better end with her making some damn jam…in a cabin…in Vermont…with Fitz. pic.twitter.com/kK5li0e2lC — Megan 💁 (@MegPie_13) May 19, 2017

What more will Mellie do as the first female POTUS?

From the rug of MELLIE'S Oval Office. #scandal A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on May 18, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

I love that we get to see what a feminine touch on the Oval Office looks like. #Scandal. — Milton Smith (@TheMiltonSmith) May 19, 2017

The Popes: How did this pair come to be?

I feel like Olivia's parents need a spin off show where we go back in time and see how they even got together in the first place #Scandal — Laura Harrison (@laurcharrison) May 19, 2017

The entire Pope family is crazy and I love it 😈 #Scandal @ScandalABC pic.twitter.com/0qB5ccy4Be — Jimmy Neutron (@yaboy_neutron) May 19, 2017

How Olivia is not in therapy with these people as parents, I will never understand #Scandal — Anouska Swaray (@I_am_Anouska) May 19, 2017

Meet your professors of Advanced Reading You To Filth 101 #Scandal pic.twitter.com/o4xkFz3xSu — ひのれい (@ariesacies) May 19, 2017

Olivia's family is a different type of dysfunctional. LOL #Scandal — Kimberly Davis (@KMOMDavis) May 19, 2017

Quinn’s baby! Could Huck become godfather (or have a role in the child’s life)?

Quinn and I have something in common. 👶🏻#scandalabc — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) May 19, 2017

Come on Quinn & @shondarhimes the new OPA head can be a mom & still be gangsta! We multitask everyday. Please @KatieQLowes #scandal pic.twitter.com/kNKqYe0z5J — Chelle Luper Wilson (@chellewilsonaka) May 19, 2017

Huck was looking at Charlie and Quinn getting all excited about the baby like #Scandal pic.twitter.com/VNlwPHz8Sl — Sunset Boulevardez (@Kissesfromdes) May 19, 2017

ICYMI: George Newbern — who plays former B613 hitman Charlie — was officially promoted to series regular for the final season, so Gladiators will be seeing more of him.

And how will Quinn be as the new head of OPA (err QPA)?

I love watching OPA try to figure out how to handle things without Olivia telling them what to do. It's a whole thing. #Scandal — Adam Shapiro (@adamshapiro) May 19, 2017

Who could possibly die next?!

Will there be another crowd as big as the one at Mellie’s inauguration?

That inauguration scene had hundreds of thousands of people at it. It was huge. Biggest crowd ever. Period. #Scandal — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 19, 2017

This inauguration? Watching Mellie about to get sworn in right now? This is our national healing. #SCANDAL #TGIT — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 19, 2017

Thank you, Obama administration, for providing this inauguration footage to #ScandalFinale pic.twitter.com/Goh9742fmw — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) May 19, 2017

Mellie's Inauguration is visual effects at its best. Congrats @tonygoldwyn — Joe Morton (@JOEtheMORTON) May 19, 2017

Many on social media couldn’t help but point out the crowd size references comparing President Donald Trump‘s inauguration versus former President Barack Obama‘s.

As for what will happen in the final season, Rhimes already knows.

“I know how long the show is going to run, and I know how it’s going to end, and I’m excited about it,” Rhimes recently told Entertainment Weekly at Scandal‘s 100th episode party earlier this month.