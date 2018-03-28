How Scandal’s Darby Stanchfield Thought the Show Would End

Everyone has their theories on how Scandal will end, including the cast.

Darby Stanchfield, who plays fixer-turned-White-House-aide Abby Whelan on the show, thought the same thing we were all pretty much thinking.

“I, like many other people who watch Scandal, thought that the show was going to end with Olivia and Fitz together,” she says in PEOPLE’s All Seven Seasons of Scandal special edition.

There’s only one problem with that speculation — it already happened!

“So much of what I thought would be the end of the show, they’ve already blown through all those doors,” Stanchfield says.

The cast recently held their final table read earlier this month and will reunite for a live table read of the series finale on April 19, the same day the episode airs.

“Deciding how to end a show is easy,” Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes said in a statement last year. “But actually going through with it? Actually standing up to say: ‘This is it?’ Not so much.”

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.