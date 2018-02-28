Which Scandal Stars Have Been in Handcuffs? Who's Gotten Naughty on Set? The Cast Reveals All

Ellen DeGeneres is out to uncover the biggest scandals among the cast of Scandal.

On Wednesday’s episode of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian united the cast of the hit ABC Shonda Rhimes show ahead of the long-running drama’s series finale. During the cast’s visit, DeGeneres grilled them about their darkest secrets to find out which actor is the most scandalous in real life.

Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Katie Lowes, Guillermo Díaz, Joshua Malina, Jeff Perry, Darby Stanchfield, Joe Morton, George Newbern, and Cornelius Smith Jr. all participated in the competition — which asked them to line up in a row and take one step forward if they’ve been guilty of committing one of the acts in DeGeneres’ tough line of questioning, until a winner reached the finish.

Among the scoop DeGeneres was looking to expose? Which actors have been tipsy on set; have ever been in handcuffs in real life; have gotten a regrettable tattoo; have broken something on set; have lied on a talk show; and have seen one another naked.

And, in the most surprising revelation, two Scandal cast members admitted to having sex in his or her’s dressing room/trailer.

In the end, it was Foley who ended up triumphant, earning the most scandalous star on Scandal title (that comes complete with a sash, crown, and glass of red wine).

And while DeGeneres did a great job at exposing Foley’s dirty little secrets, she couldn’t get anyone in the cast to spill who gets killed off this season.

Perhaps that because they still haven’t filmed the final episode, and have no idea how the show is going to end.

“We know enough to know that if we feel like this episode is leading down a path, the rug is going to get ripped out from under us,” Washington, 41, explained in another segment on the show. “It’s terrifying.”

“We all have to live,” pleaded Young, 48. “We’re just pushing for Scandal: The Movie, Scandal: The Movie!”

Just because they don’t know who is going to die doesn’t mean they don’t have opinions — the boldest coming from Goldwyn. “We should all be killed because we’ve done horrible, horrible things,” he joked.

Washington agreed. “That’s the only just ending,” she said. “There’s no one left.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).

Scandal returns for the last half of its final season Thursday (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.