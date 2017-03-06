Say Yes to the Dress Host Randy Fenoli on Dressing Omarosa Manigault: 'She Was So Nice to Me!'

She may be tough in the boardroom, but she’s nothing but nice in the bridal salon!

Sitting down with PEOPLE Now, Say Yes to the Dress host Randy Fenoli gave PEOPLE the inside scoop on finding the perfect dress for former Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York.

After having a “great time” dressing “down to earth” Elle King at the bridal salon, Fenoli, 46, admits that he was uncertain when it was Manigault’s turn to find the perfect wedding dress.

“Then Omarosa came and I’m like, ‘Oh Lord,’ ” says Fenoli.

But to his surprise, their time together was a blast: “She was so nice to me! And I said, ‘You are so nice,’ and she goes, ‘Randy, don’t give it away.’ ”

In a supertease of the current season, 43-year-old Manigault, who got engaged to Jacksonville pastor John Allen Newman at the end of July, said, “Randy’s never worked with a bride like Lady O. … Randy’s about to get hit in the head by four bibles!”

She first found fame in 2004 as a contestant on President Donald Trump’s reality TV show The Apprentice, before he ultimately fired her. The two remained on good terms, and Manigault served as a prominent Trump surrogate and his director of African-American outreach during his presidential campaign.

In January, she landed a job in the White House as assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

Although she and her fiancé don’t see eye-to-eye politically (she’s a Republican and he’s a high-level Democrat and political appointee), she told PEOPLE, “The love that we have for each other transcends all political parties, views and stances.”