An unconventional romance calls for an unconventional wedding!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Saturday’s Say Yes to the Dress, the gown-loving reality series celebrates 10 years on the air with dress fittings for musician Elle King and Georgia bride Lisa Rogers, who is planning a whale of a ceremony.

Rogers explains to stylists Randy Fenoli and Rachel Shelton that after a whirlwind romance (she’s marrying her fiancé Paul less than a year after they met!), she’s planning a “crazy, off-the-wall” aquatic ceremony.

Let the bride explain: “My Maid of Honor is a dolphin — like a porpoise, like Flipper.”

A former aspiring marine biologist, Rogers continues, “I’ve brought some bathing suits with me. What I’m thinking is I need a two-piece that has a tearaway skirt that I can take off and have my bathing suit underneath.”

Rogers’ groom-to-be jokes that the stylists should just pull from “whatever you used for your last dolphin wedding.”

With that, Fenoli — who’s been with Kleinfeld since well before he found fame on SYTTD — makes it official, saying, “I’ve seen it all.”

Say Yes to the Dress: 10 Years Later and Busier Than Ever! airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.