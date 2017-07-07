Happy Savannahversary! Savannah Guthrie Celebrates 5 Years on Today

WATCH: A look back at some of @savannahguthrie's incredible work and best moments on TODAY #Savannahversary pic.twitter.com/OQHvOLj4HG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 7, 2017

Today loves Savannah Guthrie!

To celebrate her five years of service on the NBC morning program, Today expressed its love and appreciation for the 45-year-old co-anchor on Friday with a look back at some of her more memorable moments on the show — from the near 24-7 coverage she did on election night (while nearly nine-months pregnant) to some of her more silly moments, geeking out during celebrity interviews.

“To share it with all of you has been awesome,” a tearful Guthrie said after clip package aired. “I just feel completely overwhelmed with gratitude.”

“I’m kind of self-conscious and this show has brought that right out of me,” she added. “I walk into this building and I can’t believe this is me. And they call this work? It’s the joy of a lifetime.”

Co-anchor Matt Lauer praised Guthrie as the team toasted with milkshakes (Savannah’s favorite) and cake. “You make it look way too easy,” he gushed.

Members of the Today team also expressed their love for Guthrie on Twitter throughout the morning.

“Happy 5th Anchorversary,” Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb wrote, with a silly GIF attached.

“She’s one of the best and I’m honored to call Savannah Guthrie a friend and colleague!” tweeted Dylan Dreyer, adding a photo of the two with their children. “So much can happen in 5 years!”

Carson Daly called Guthrie “the smartest, kindest and most incredible friend and colleague!” — writing “Here’s to 5 more!”

Jenna Bush Hager even penned her own tribute to Guthrie, in which she called her friend “a rockstar” and said “I’m grateful that this job brought us together.”

Shes one of the best & I'm honored to call @savannahguthrie a friend & colleague! So much can happen in 5 years! #savannahversary @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/kJ5DIEMzxg — Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) July 7, 2017

Happy #Savannahversary to the smartest, kindest and most incredible friend & colleague! Here's to 5 more! 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/DCKKckPAlJ — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) July 7, 2017

Ahead of the early morning celebration, Today teased the #Savannahversary on Twitter with a mashup video of her journalist work throughout the years.

“Tune in tomorrow as we celebrate 5 years of Savannah Guthrie on TODAY! # Savannahversary,” Today‘s official Twitter account tweeted on Thursday.

Tune in tomorrow as we celebrate 5 years of @SavannahGuthrie on TODAY! #Savannahversary pic.twitter.com/ip6M37b2rl — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2017

Guthrie joined Today as co-host of the third hour and chief legal correspondent in June 2011, according to her Today.com bio, and continues to serve as NBC News chief legal correspondent.

Throughout the past half decade, Guthrie has interviewed countless prominent figures, including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Garner. She also served as a primary anchor for NBC’s primetime 2016 presidential election coverage.

Before joining the team on Today, Guthrie worked as NBC News White House correspondent from 2008-11.

Earlier this year, Guthrie received a warm welcome when she made her unexpected early return to the NBC morning program show in February after nearly three months at home with her newborn son, Charles “Charley” Max Feldman.

Guthrie gave birth to her son with husband Michael Feldman on Dec. 8. The couple are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Vale.

During her maternity leave, Guthrie made multiple appearances on the show, including to surprise co-anchor Matt Lauer for his 20th anniversary celebration.