Savannah Guthrie Is Returning to Today Next Month — Find Out When She'll Be Back from Maternity Leave!

She’s baaaaaack (almost)!

After a three-month maternity leave, Savannah Guthrie will return to her spot co-hosting NBC’s Today on March 3, the NBC morning show announced on Wednesday.

Guthrie, 45, gave birth to son Charles “Charly” Max Feldman on Dec. 8. It’s her second child with husband Michael Feldman. The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter, Vale.

Of course, Guthrie’s appeared on Today a few times during her maternity leave — calling in to the show to gush about Charyl’s first Christmas and swinging by on Jan. 8 for a surprise appearance at Matt Lauer‘s 20th anniversary celebration.

Oh my gosh! @SavannahGuthrie returns on March 3rd, and we could not be more excited! pic.twitter.com/GkD5I60atu — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 22, 2017

Before giving birth, Guthrie had viewers cheering for her on Election Day — spending what felt like 24-hours on air (at eight months pregnant no less) without stopping.

She started her normal shift on the iconic early morning show that began 7 a.m. and ended two hours later. She was then a part of the live play-by-play coverage of the election by NBC News later in the night, covering the developments as they came late into the night without even slightly faltering.

Six hours later, she was back at the Today show desk.

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie Welcomes Son Charles Max Feldman — and Matt Lauer Has Already Paid Him a Visit

In her absence, Guthrie’s spot have been filled by a rotating roster of guest stars — including Lauer’s former co-host Katie Couric — who returned for a week to celebrate his anniversary.

Lauer’s other former co-host Meredith Viera also returned, for Today’s 65th anniversary week. Other guests stayed within the Today family, including Willie Geist, Maria Shriver, Carson Daly, and Bryant Gumbel.

There’ll be plenty of more opportunities for guests — with meteorologist Dylan Dreyer on maternity leave after giving birth to her son, Calvin Bradley, on Dec. 17 and Hoda Kotb on maternity leave after adopting newborn daughter Haley Joy, born Feb. 14.