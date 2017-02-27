She's Back! Savannah Guthrie Makes Her (Early) Today Show Return After Maternity Leave

Savannah Guthrie is back in Studio 1A.

The journalist received a warm welcome from her Today show co-anchors Matt Lauer and Al Roker when she returned to the NBC morning show on Monday after nearly three months at home with her newborn son, Charles “Charley” Max Feldman.

Playing off of that now infamous Oscars mixup, Lauer announced Guthrie’s return by opening an envelope. After feigning disbelief, Guthrie sauntered out in a black and red dress to applause.

“I’d like to thank the Academy, Hoda, Tamron…” she joked, referring to Hoda Kotb and recently departed co-host Tamron Hall.

Ahead of her appearance, Guthrie shared an adorable note to her two children, admitting that she was already missing them.

“Missing my babies already. But excited to see everybody this morning on @ TODAYshow,” she wrote on Twitter alongside a note that read “Dear Vale and Charley, I will see you home for lunch. Love, Mommy.”

Missing my babies already. But excited to see everybody this morning on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/hBZTs29u1M — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 27, 2017

Once the initial excitement wore off, it was back to business as usual for Guthrie, 45, who held an exclusive interview with former President George W. Bush alongside Matt Lauer. President Bush was in the studio to discuss his painting project “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

Guthrie gave birth to her son with husband Michael Feldman on Dec. 8. The couple are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Vale.

Guthrie had originally announced she would be back on the show on Friday, March 3 but then Sunday Today’s Willie Geist revealed her unexpected early return. “We cannot wait to see our good friend Savannah right back in this studio tomorrow,” said Geist.

An anxious Guthrie explained the change of plans on Instagram: “Because I literally couldn’t wait!!” she wrote.

Because I literally couldn't wait!! ❤❤ A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Yaaay!!!!!! This is great news. @SavannahGuthrie I'm welcoming you back with an extended version of Bang On The Drum All Day pic.twitter.com/poQYa7m3P7 — Al Roker (@alroker) February 26, 2017

The news also got an excited response from her co-anchor, Al Roker. “Yaaay!!!!!! This is great news,” he tweeted. “@SavannahGuthrie I’m welcoming you back with an extended version of Bang On The Drum All Day.”

During her maternity leave, Guthrie made multiple appearances on the show including to surprise Lauer, 59, for his 20th anniversary celebration.