Savannah Guthrie can’t wait to get back to work!

Just days after the Today anchor took to Instagram to announce that she’d be back on the NBC morning show on March 3 following the birth of son Charles “Charley” Max Feldman in December, Willie Geist shared on Sunday Today that Guthrie will be back in action Monday instead.

“After nearly three months away with her beautiful baby Charley, Savannah Guthrie returns to Today a few days earlier even than we expected her back in the big chair,” Geist announced.

Guthrie, 45, echoed the news on her own Instagram page, sharing a smiling picture of her that reads, “Savannah returns tomorrow!”

“Because I literally couldn’t wait!!” she captioned the image, adding two heart emoji.

The journalist returns ahead of a busy week at the morning show, where former President George W. Bush and House Speaker Paul Ryan will both give exclusive interviews.

Guthrie gave birth to son Charley on Dec. 8. It’s her second child with husband Michael Feldman. The couple also share a 2-year-old daughter, Vale.

Of course, Guthrie’s appeared on Today a few times during her maternity leave — calling in to the show to gush about Charley’s first Christmas and swinging by on Jan. 8 for a surprise appearance at Matt Lauer‘s 20th anniversary celebration.

In her absence, Guthrie’s spot have been filled by a rotating roster of guest stars including Lauer’s former co-host Katie Couric, who returned for a week to celebrate his anniversary.

Lauer’s other former co-host Meredith Viera also returned, for Today’s 65th anniversary week. Other guests stayed within the Today family, including Willie Geist, Maria Shriver, Carson Daly, and Bryant Gumbel.

There’ll be plenty of more opportunities for guests — with meteorologist Dylan Dreyer on maternity leave after giving birth to her son, Calvin Bradley, on Dec. 17 and Hoda Kotb on maternity leave after adopting newborn daughter Haley Joy, born Feb. 14.