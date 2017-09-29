Savannah Guthrie Defends Megyn Kelly’s Awkward Jane Fonda Interview: ‘I’ve Asked That Question Too!’

Savannah Guthrie is standing by her Today colleague Megyn Kelly and that Jane Fonda plastic surgery question that set the internet ablaze.

The 45-year-old mother of two swung by Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where she was asked by a caller how she thought Kelly’s first week at the popular NBC morning show went.

Kelly debuted Megyn Kelly Today on Monday with a full-hour sit down with the cast of Will & Grace and quickly made headlines for an awkward joke made toward a superfan of the groundbreaking comedy named Russel Turner, who was invited on the show to meet his television idols.

“Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?” Kelly said, later telling him “I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!”

Here is Megyn Kelly telling a gay #WillAndGrace superfan, "I think the 'Will & Grace' thing and the gay thing's gonna work out great." 😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/KyN9kVQ0rK — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) September 25, 2017

Then on Wednesday, Kelly got shut down by Fonda when she asked about the 79-year-old actresses’ plastic surgery past.

“We really want to talk about that right now?” Fonda awkwardly asked, before pivoting instead to promotional comments about her latest film, Our Souls at Night.

Despite the backlash Kelly’s received, Guthrie was in her corner Thursday.

“I think it’s great,” she gushed of Kelly’s first week. “I think she’s got the eyes of the world upon her and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is. But I think she’s awesome, I think the show looks fantastic. I mean, it looks beautiful. And we’re thrilled to have her. She’s doing a lot — she has a lot of different things she can do and I think she’s awesome.”

Cohen, 49, also had Kelly’s back. “I think she got a bad rap with that Jane Fonda thing, personally,” he said. I would have asked that question. I have asked that question!”

Guthrie agreed. “I’ve asked that question too!” she said. “You know, sometimes you ask questions in an interview and, you know, it doesn’t… live TV, there’s awkward moments all the time. That’s called live TV.”

Elsewhere on the episode, Guthrie — who has two kids, daughter Vale,3, and son Charles “Charley” Max, 8 months — talked about who Vale likes more: Matt Lauer of Al Rocker.

“She loves them both,” Guthrie said. “They’re both her uncle. Honestly, I really don’t know who she likes better. And also with a toddler, you would ask it one second and the next second it’d be a different answer. She loves them both and they love her. They see her a lot!”

The Today anchor also rocked some wash-out new pink hair in honor of her best-selling book, Princesses Wear Pants,

“We’ll find out if this really washes out,” she joked with Cohen, hoping that it would be gone by the time she had to kick off Today Friday. “It’s supposed to. Can you imagine if it doesn’t? Matt would think I lost my marbles.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.