Savannah Guthrie Makes Surprise Return from Maternity Leave for Matt Lauer’s 20th Anniversary Celebration

On Friday, the new mom, who’s currently out on maternity leave and tending to her newborn son Charley, made a surprise appearance at Matt Lauer‘s big NBC celebration and he was ecstatic.

As the longtime morning anchor walked out the NBC doors, a large cheering crowd awaited him, along with his fellow and former co-hosts. When he got to the end of the receiving line, he spotted Guthrie and asked, “What are you doing?”

“I couldn’t miss it,” she told Lauer while embracing him in a tight hug.

“You texted me 20 minutes ago,” he responded. “From here? Oh it’s so good to see you guys. Did you bring the babies?”

“No, this is your moment,” she told him. “We don’t want to miss this.”

Lauer then went on to say that this was the first time that he’s been able to see the mother-of-two since he went to the hospital to welcome Charlie the day he was born.

“I can’t believe you came in for this,” the 59-year-old told Guthrie while giving her another hug.

“Matt, you know this, but I’ve looked up to you all my life, because you’re so old,” she joked. “I just want to say, we adore you… One of the things that is so wonderful about you is that from the second I walked in here, one of the things I noticed is that Matt knows every single person’s first name and last name. He knows the name of their dog. he knows how their mother is doing.”

Prior to surprising him in person, Guthrie shared a heartfelt message for Lauer on Twitter, writing, “Sending all kinds of love to @ MLauer on his 20th @ TODAYshow anniversary. A class act, great friend and once in a generation talent.”

Also in attendance for the celebration was Lauer’s first NBC co-anchor, Katie Couric, 59, who came back to join in on the festivities.

“So many high points and so many low points,” Couric said during the show’s opening. “I’m just so excited to celebrate you.”