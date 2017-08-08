Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Eat Pastries Backstage as Dr. Oz Discusses ‘Overfatness’

Dr. Oz stopped by the Today show on Tuesday to talk with Matt Lauer about “overfat” — a term given to describe the excess fat around people’s midsection or organs that’s leading to a number of health issues, including high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

But as the two were deep in conversation, Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were focusing on something else.

The two moms chowed down on some delicious-looking breakfast treats off-camera — Guthrie, 45, posting a pic of their snack to Instagram.

“Just eating pastries with @hodakotb while Dr. Oz discusses ‘overfatness,’ ” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Just eating pastries w @hodakotb while Dr Oz discusses "overfatness" A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Aug 8, 2017 at 5:26am PDT

Kotb, 52, and Guthrie have surely brought a lot of joy to the Today set. But it’s their kids who have really stolen the show in recent months.

Guthrie is mom to a 2½-year-old daughter Vale and 7-month old son Charley, while Kotb is mom to 6-month-old daughter Haley Joy. Both proud moms frequently share photos and adorable moments with their kids for viewers.

Vale even had Today viewers in stitches when she stopped by the NBC morning program on July 28, interrupting Sheinelle Jones as she teased the news items to come and saying, “Now it’s my turn to talk!”

