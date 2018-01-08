Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Host Adorable 'Ladies Night' After First Week Co-Anchoring Today

As the Today show’s new anchor team, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb spend every weekday morning together — but they also enjoy plenty of off-camera fun, too.

On Saturday, both ladies took to Instagram to document their night together with a series of adorable selfies.

“It’s ladies night and the feeling’s right,” Guthrie, 46, captioned a shot of the two grinning at the camera.

Kotb, 53, shared two photos: One of the duo smiling, and another of them playfully pointing at a nearly finished plate of food.

Saturday night !

Their fun-filled evening comes at the end of their first official week co-anchoring the NBC morning show together. Kotb, who had been filling in for Guthrie’s former co-anchor Matt Lauer after he was fired in November for alleged inappropriate sexual behavior, was announced as his official replacement last week.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Kotb and Guthrie revealed how they leaned on each other in the wake of Lauer’s shocking dismissal — which they broke together on air.

“I think you could see from the moment that the news happened that our hearts were broken, and in lots of ways, they still are,” Guthrie said. “That feeling was shared through our whole newsroom and our whole Today show staff, because it sounds like cliché or a promo line, but it happens to be true: We are family, and we do love each other, and families do go through hard times, and when that happens in good families, you just get closer.”

“We were just trying to make it through those days together,” Kotb added. “Sometimes when you go through something with someone, you see something special. I think that’s what happened.”