Oops! Savannah Guthrie Apologizes After Accidentally Swearing on the Today Show

Savannah Guthrie is shaking off her Today show hot mic moment.

On Wednesday, in a rare production mistake of this magnitude for NBC’s flagship morning show, viewers watched Guthrie curse on-air while seemingly preparing for a segment as the shot was accidentally broadcast live.

“Oh, s—,” she was heard saying. “Sorry, guys.”

Guthrie continued to look down to read and the audio was turned off. After about 30 seconds, the show cut to a Lexus promo.

RELATED: See Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer’s Valentine’s Day Messages from Their Kids

Guthrie, 46, apologized after the fact on Twitter.

“Check, check — is this thing on? Yeah I guess it is. So sorry guys,” she wrote. “Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s [a] good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn.”

Check, check – is this thing on?

Yeah I guess it is. So sorry guys. Thanks for being kind and understanding. And guess it’s good thing I don’t wear a mic all day. #ohdarn — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) March 28, 2018

It was a funny moment! We all need to laugh especially at ourselves. — Connie Ott (@bennaboo) March 28, 2018

Of course, fans were quick to accept her apology and laugh off the incident.

“It was a funny moment!” wrote one. “We all need to laugh especially at ourselves.”