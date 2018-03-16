Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with 'Best Friend for Life' Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie celebrated a special day Thursday: her four-year wedding anniversary to husband Michael Feldman.

The Today show anchor, 46, commemorated the day with a sweet tweet, sharing a photo of the couple on their wedding day.

“Happy anniversary to my sweetie and best friend for life,” she wrote.

Feldman, a media consultant and former political adviser, retweeted his wife’s post, writing, “That’s one lucky guy in that photo. Happy Anniversary, honey!”

Guthrie and Feldman, 49, tied the knot in 2014 at an intimate gathering of family and friends just outside of her hometown of Tucson, Arizona — where they announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child, daughter Vale, now 3. The couple are also parents to 15-month-old son Charles “Charley” Max.

In January, Guthrie opened up to PEOPLE about how she balances her work at the NBC morning show with family.

“The beauty of getting up in the middle of the night [to go to work] is, on most days you’re home in the middle of the afternoon,” she said. “[Hoda Kotb and I] both get to spend so much time with our babies, and I know I can speak for both of us: That’s where out hearts are.”