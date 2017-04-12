Savannah Guthrie Breaks Silence on Megyn Kelly Joining Today Show: 'We Feel Lucky' to Have Her

Over two months after it was announced that Megyn Kelly was leaving Fox News for a new role at NBC News, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie has weighed in on her soon-to-be colleague.

“She and I have a lot in common, actually,” Guthrie, 45, recently said during The Hollywood Reporter‘s first Anchor Roundtable. “We both went to law school and then ran screaming for our lives away from the law. We both came up in D.C.”

“But yeah, we’re excited to have her,” she continued. “I think she’s going to be great. We feel lucky. We feel like it was a great get.”

“Well, not if you believe what we’re reading in the papers,” quipped Gayle King, 62, of the rumors that went flying following the unexpected shakeup in the morning show’s lineup — particularly after it was revealed that Kelly would be replacing the slot previously held by Tamron Hall and Al Roker, prompting Hall to leave the network.

“Well, I appreciate that, Gayle!” responded Guthrie with a laugh. “You need to read a better paper.”

“There is fake news out there, Gayle,” said Fox News’ Bret Baier.

“So I’ve heard,” responded King. “But Megyn Kelly is terrific. I’m excited that she’s coming back on TV.”

Meanwhile, NBC has not yet announced Kelly’s official role, but chairman Andrew Lack has offered the journalist three new gigs at the network, including a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show, as well as a role taking part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.

A source previously told PEOPLE Kelly’s Today show hour will likely begin this fall.

“The format is still in progress, but she will most likely be hosting the hour on her own,” said the source.