Savannah Chrisley Says She Split from Boyfriend of 2 Years in Tearful Video — 'It Hurts'

Savannah Chrisley is in pain and it has nothing to do with her recent car accident.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took to Facebook on Wednesday to break the news to fans that she and her longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks have broken up after two years of dating.

“All of you guys are so invested in my family and our lives and I feel like when we signed up for the show, we gave you a promise to show you our lives and to be as honest as we can about it and that’s just what I’m trying to do now,” she said in a tearful Facebook live post. “So to cut to the point… Blaire and I are no longer dating.”

“It hurts, it does because for me he was that definition of just my first true love and I’m trying to stay strong y’all,” Savannah continued. “I hope that you will please do me a favor and don’t send negative vibes to him. He doesn’t deserve that. We are young. We had our young love. It wasn’t my fault. It wasn’t his fault. There were faults on both sides.”

She ended the vlog by telling fans that she will love Hanks forever, but things happen for a reason.

“I will always love him and it just is what it is,” Savannah admitted. “I am so grateful that God has let me experience this kind of love.”

Prior to her heartbreaking announcement, the 19-year-old’s father shared an uplifting picture of the teen getting back behind the wheel of a car following her terrifying wreck last week.

“Who say I ain’t brave?” Todd Chrisley captioned the photo of the pair out on the road.

Who say I ain't brave ? A photo posted by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

Last week, the former beauty queen was in a severe car wreck after her floor mat got stuck behind one of her pedals. She wound up slamming into a guardrail and breaking her vertebrae.

Speaking with PEOPLE after the accident, Todd opened up about the awful moment when he received a call before bed notifying him that his daughter was in the wreck.

“I was at home in the bed and the phone rang. You always know when the phone rings late at night you know it’s not good,” he explained to PEOPLE exclusively. “I literally fell to my knees. The fear was so crippling at that point.”

Chrisley Knows Best returns February 21 at 10 p.m. ET on USA Network.