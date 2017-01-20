Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Bullies & Texting Accusations After Terrifying Accident: ‘It’s Truly Hurtful’

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is focusing on healing up and trying not to engage with social media bullies following her serious car accident earlier in the week.

Speaking with PEOPLE, the 19-year-old reality star opened up about Monday’s terrifying car accident and revealed that she’s experienced backlash from Internet trolls. Some users believe that her floor mat was not the cause of the crash, as she maintains, and they’ve gone as far as to accuse Chrisley of texting and driving.

“It’s shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, ‘Oh, she was texting or she was dong this or that,’ but they have no idea what was going on,” she explains to PEOPLE exclusively. “They somehow want to blame my parents and say, ‘She deserves it, she had it coming.'”

“It truly hurt me and made me mad because they had no idea what was going on,” Chrisley adds. “People in the world see what we put on social media and they see the show and think they know everything about us, but they have no idea. People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently. So for them to say negative comments, that’s so uncalled for.”

The reality star, who suffered a broken vertebrae, holds firm to the fact that she wasn’t using her phone before the crash and explains, “It was a scary experience, but I did have my seatbelt on and there was no texting involved.”

“I was driving and my floor mat got rolled up to where I couldn’t press on the brakes to the full extent. So I had one hand on the wheel and it was foggy out and I tried to yank it out from under,” Chrisley says. “As I was doing that, I lost control and [when] I looked up I was going towards the guardrail. I tried to jerk my car over into my lane, but I overcorrected myself too much and ended up hitting the guardrail. I remember hitting it and spinning in the air, it felt like, at that point, forever.”

“Now I look back and think, ‘What if I were texting? What if I didn’t have a seatbelt on?’ It could’ve been way worse,” she admits. “I’m just glad I had a seatbelt on.”