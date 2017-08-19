Savannah Chrisley Splits from Boyfriend Luke Kennard After 4 Months of Dating

Savannah Chrisley and Luke Kennard are going their separate ways.

The Chrisley Knows Best star and newly-drafted NBA player have broken up after four months of dating, according to E! News.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” Savannah, 20, shared in a statement to the outlet.

“I was brought up to know my worth. I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended,” she continued. “I will forever love the Kennard family.”

Their split comes a week after Todd Chrisley defended his daughter’s relationship amid reports that the pair had broken up.

“So proud of these two and how they NEVER listen to the noise,” Todd, 48, wrote on Instagram. “@lukekennard5 @savannahchrisley I hope you guys are having an amazing time.” Alongside the message, Todd shared a photo of the young couple, who were vacationing in the Cayman Islands for Savannah’s birthday.

Savannah made her relationship with Kennard, 21, Instagram official in June when he was selected by the Detroit Pistons as the 12th pick of the 2017 NBA draft.

“Yep y’all…he’s my guy could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5,” the former Miss Teen Tennessee captioned her photo along with the hashtag “#myboyfriendishot.”

Prior to Kennard, she was formerly linked to Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons and split from longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks in January after a two-year romance.