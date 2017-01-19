Savannah Chrisley Says Car Crash Put 'Things into Perspective' for Her as She Shares Recovery Details

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley is trying to stay positive while recovering after a serious car accident left her with broken vertebrae and in excoriating pain.

The 19-year-old reality star, who’s accident occurred on Monday after a floor mat got stuck behind the pedals of her car, admits that the crash “put a lot of things into perspective” for her.

“This whole experience has been very scary for me,” Chrisley told E! News through Skype. “It’s put a lot of things into perspective and it’s made me realize things I need more focus on.”

As for her recovery time, the former beauty queen explained that is will be roughly six weeks until she heals from her injuries.

Following the accident, Chrisley shared a few updates on social media and thanked her friends and family for staying by her side through her ordeal.

“I truly have some of the best friends in the world…your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated. Made myself get out of bed and these were waiting… thank you @usa_network and Chris McCumber…and thank you to one of my best friends @nicolepax for the beautiful roses…I can feel your love and I am so blessed to have you as not only a friend but family. And thank you to @billrawlings and your fam…” she wrote on Instagram.

Chrisley was fortunate to survive the crash, but sadly, she’s been receiving backlash from critics who believe she in some way “deserved” to be the victim of the life-threatening moment.

“To all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you,” Chrisley wrote in an Instagram post before thanking the outpour of support she received from fans. “And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world.”