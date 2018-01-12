Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Pro Hockey Player Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley has a new man in her life.

The Chrisley Knows Best star made her relationship with Nic Kerdiles Instagram official when she introduced the pro ice hockey player to her followers on Thursday.

To wish Kerdiles, who plays for the San Diego Gulls, a happy 24th birthday, Chrisley, 20, penned a loving tribute to her beau, which she accompanied with multiple photos and videos of the couple.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless person @nickerdiles ☺️ I hope you have the most amazing day ever! and I’m sorry I can’t be there 😣” she wrote.

“But I do wanna take a second to say…It’s kinda crazy how God works! After spending months of focusing on ME…you came along,” she continued about their relationship.

“Thank you for always putting a smile on my face even when we’re thousands of miles away from each other! Thank you for respecting me the way that all men should respect women…and above all else…thank you for your selfless, patient, kind, and loving heart!!” she wrote, and added, “You’re a good one! ❤️ Oh…and that smile!!!😍 You can kill me later for that last video 😂 Happy Birthday!!😍🤪🎁🎈🎂”

Kerdiles also introduced the reality star to his social media followers when Chrisley made her debut in his Instagram post on Monday.

“Hey.. sooo.. I guess you’re kind of alright … 😉😘” he captioned a cuddly snap of the pair.

Chrisley’s new romance comes five months after she split from NBA player Luke Kennard. After four months of dating, the former pair broke up in August.

“Obviously, any breakup you go through, it’s going to be hard, especially when it’s in the public eye and people are watching. I love putting things on social media, so it was all over social media,” Chrisley told E!’s Daily Pop in November. “That’s my fault at that point, but I’m great today.”

Though Chrisley and Kennard weren’t meant to be, she learned a great deal about herself through their relationship.

“I mean, you live and you learn. I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want,” she said, and added, “and thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one.”