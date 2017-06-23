People

Couples

‘He’s My Guy’: Savannah Chrisley Dating Newly-Drafted NBA Player Luke Kennard

By

Posted on

Savannah Chrisley/Instagram

Savannah Chrisley has made her relationship Instagram official, and on her new boyfriend’s biggest night.

On Thursday, the Chrisley Knows Best reality star, 19, was at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to cheer on her boyfriend Luke Kennard, who was selected by the Detroit Pistons as the 12th pick of the 2017 NBA draft.

Known for his shooting, the 6’6″ Ohio native was a contributing player on the Duke University men’s basketball team.

Thank you @stitchedlife for the AMAZING suit! It's draft day… Giving God all the glory!

A post shared by Luke Kennard (@lukekennard5) on

A Gucci-clad Chrisley proudly shared a selfie of the couple on social media, moments before Kennard was called on to the big stage.

“Yep y’all…he’s my guy could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5,” the former Miss Teen Tennessee captioned her photo along with the hashtag #myboyfriendishot.

And we're off!! Today's the day…to where it all changes!!! #nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag…all Gucci) @gucci

A post shared by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on

The daughter of Todd Chrisley also shared a picture of her with the Kennard family writing, “And we’re off!! Today’s the day…to where it all changes!!!”

Chrisley was formerly linked to Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons and split from longtime boyfriend Blaire Hanks in January after a two-year romance.