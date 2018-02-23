Savannah Chrisley‘s relationship with pro ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles may be going strong, but Hollywood Medium star Tyler Henry has a backup suggestion for her if things don’t work out.

On the season 3 premiere of his hit E! show, the 22-year-old psychic gets word from beyond that Savannah might consider a man named “James” to be her soulmate.

“Regardless of who we do or don’t have in our life in the present moment, they are giving me a name to keep in mind. It doesn’t mean it’s one soulmate, it could just be a potential person,” he explains. “There’s a reference to a James that’s coming in. They’re just having me bring up … think. Just, think on that situation a little more.”

Henry doesn’t give any more specifics about James, but it could be a reference to Celebrity Big Brother star James Maslow — a longtime friend of Savannah’s who sparked dating rumors with the star in the past.

Either way, Savannah and dad Todd Chrisley know exactly who Henry is talking about.

While Savannah looks stunned, Todd — who is listening to the reading in another room — screams out in glee.

“Holy s—,” he says. “I would have the best looking f—— grandkids in the world.”

Savannah Chrisley E!

Elsewhere in the reading, Henry tells Savannah that there’s a guy in her life she needs to kick to the curb fast.

“He’s having me joke about your love life. He’s wanting to say, ‘It’s going to be fine, it’s going to be fine,’ but he’s like, ‘No one’s good enough for her,’ ” Henry says.

“Basically the gist of this is that they’re having me acknowledge that in order to move forward in a way that’s fulfilling romantically, you kind of either have to fish or cut bait.”

Savannah is on board. “Definitely cut and bait on one,” she says. “Cutting it.”

Could he be referring to Luke Kennard, Savannah’s NBA player ex whom she split from in August after four months together?

Maybe. As she told E!’s Daily Pop in November, the two weren’t the best fit. “I mean, you live and you learn. I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want,” she said. “Thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one.”

Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry premieres Wednesday (9 p.m. ET) on E!