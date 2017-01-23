Monica Lewinsky Speaks Up for Barron Trump as SNL Writer Is Suspended for Mocking the President's 10-Year-Old Son

Saturday Night Live writer Katie Rich has been suspended after posting a negative tweet mocking Donald Trump‘s 10-year-old son, Barron.

During Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday, Rich tweeted, “Barron will be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

According to a person familiar with the situation, “Katie was suspended immediately after her tweet and the suspension is indefinite.”

Although all past tweets have since been deleted, Rich issued an apology to her Twitter account on Monday. “I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I’m so sorry,” she wrote.

After learning about the cyberbullying that was aimed at Barron, Monica Lewinsky came to the defense of Donald’s youngest son.

“All children need to be protected from bullying + mockery. (incl # barrontrump). let’s be better than this,” Lewinsky, 43, tweeted Monday.

Chelsea Clinton, who was 12 when she first moved into the White House, also came to the defense of Barron on social media.

“Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids,” Clinton, 36, wrote Sunday on Facebook.

On Friday, Donald took the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States in an official swearing-in ceremony on the Capitol steps.