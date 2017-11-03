TV
From Emma Stone to Carrie Fisher: Celebs Who've Dated Saturday Night Live Staffers
See which celebs have paired up with Saturday Night Live staffers throughout the years
By Grace Gavilanes
EMMA & DAVE
There's a new hot 30 Rock couple! The Oscar-winning actress has been seeing Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary for at least three months, a source told PEOPLE.
Stone and McCary first met at the end of 2016 when she was hosting SNL and starred in the December sketch "Wells for Boys," which he directed. According to the source, the pair has been trying to keep their new romance on the down low.
SCARLETT & COLIN
Scarlett Johansson and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost were first romantically linked in May 2017 when they were spotted kissing at SNL's season finale afterparty. Since then, the two have been seen enjoying numerous nights out together. Jost recently opened up about his relationship with the actress, saying he feels "very lucky."
BEN & LINDSAY
According to multiple sources, Ben Affleck and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus' romance began in 2013 while the pair were still married to their respective spouses. "They've known each other for a while. They're dating — it is relatively new," a source told PEOPLE back in July 2017. "It’s still in a really early stage. He's working on himself, he’s working on being happy and healthy." The pair made their official debut as a couple at the Emmys.
PETE & CAZZIE
Saturday Night Live player Pete Davidson is currently dating Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David — and no, he's not intimidated by the Eighty-Sixed creator's famous father. "Well, I'm not dating him," Davidson told PEOPLE in 2016. "I just love her very, very much."
As for how he feels about David? "He's the sweetest man in the world, he’s the coolest,” Davidson revealed.
OLIVIA & JASON
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' six-year romance all started when he was working at Saturday Night Live. "I met her at a finale party for SNL," Sudeikis told The Late Show host Stephen Colbert. "We hit it off that night." But it took a few months before the now-engaged couple reconnected and began dating in November 2011. "We sort of reintroduced ourselves," he added. "The universe had more in store for us in the fall."
Wilde and Sudeikis are now parents to 3-year-old son Otis and 1-year-old daughter Daisy.
FRED & ELISABETH
Eight months after tying the knot, Elisabeth Moss filed for divorce from Saturday Night Live cast member Fred Armisen in 2010. The pair embarked on a whirlwind romance, marrying after dating for one year. "I think I was a terrible husband," Armisen told host Howard Stern years later. "I want it all ... fast," he admitted. "I want to be married, I want to live together ... and then somewhere around a year or two years, I get freaked out. I freak out emotionally and then I actually feel like 'Oh my God, who's this stranger in my house?' "
CARRIE & DAN
At the height of her career, Carrie Fisher dated SNL star Dan Aykroyd after the pair met on the set of The Blue Brothers. Their relationship ended, however, when the Stars Wars star returned to her on-again, off-again love, Paul Simon. Following the news of Fisher's 2016 death, Aykroyd tweeted a sweet message as an ode to his former girlfriend: "Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister – so ironic – Xmas was Carrie's favorite thing next to babies."
